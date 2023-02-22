Home

Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting For Mayor, Deputy Mayor Today After Multiple Setbacks

Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The voting for mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi will take place today after three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold polling for mayoral election.

Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE Updates: After three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold polling for mayoral election, the voting for mayor and deputy mayor will take place today. The elections for mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held today after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recommendation to convene the Municipal House. The Municipal House was stalled thrice due to ruckus following differences between AAP and BJP members. The House was earlier summoned on January 6, January 25, had February 6. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023.

