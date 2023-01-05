Delhi MCD Mayor Poll Tomorrow: Security Arrangements in Place, L-G Appoints Presiding Officer | All You Need to Know

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll 2023: For the payer polls, the AAP has fielded first-time councillor from East Patel Nagar Shelly Oberoi as its Mayoral candidate while Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, councillor from Chandni Mahal ward, will contest for the post of deputy mayor.

Massive preparations are underway for Delhi MCD Payer Poll 2023.

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll Latest News Today: Tight security arrangement have been made as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is gearing up to elect its new mayor and deputy mayor in an election on Friday. Massive preparations are underway as procedural formalities are being concluded. Officials making the preparations told Indian Express that the house premises on the fourth floor of A-block in the civic centre have been decked-up to hold the mayoral poll.

“Arrangements have been made to sit 300 people which include all the councillors and officers including the commissioner, director, deputy director and others,” a senior official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Officials said that the provisional election ID has been issued to all 250 newly-elected municipal councillors who will cast their voting rights to elect the chief and second-in-command of the house.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on June 6 to elect the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Reacting to the appointment, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of being hell-bent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.

Using his special powers, the L-G has nominated 10 councillors who will act as aldermen and will participate in the poll.

For the payer polls, the AAP has fielded first-time councillor from East Patel Nagar Shelly Oberoi as its Mayoral candidate while Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, councillor from Chandni Mahal ward, will contest for the post of deputy mayor.

On the other hand, the BJP has named Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagdi as its candidates for elections to the posts of Mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.