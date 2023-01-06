live

MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi To Get New Mayor Today; Newly-Elected Councillors To Take Oath

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi will get its new mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house today after civic polls were held on December 4. The newly-elected councillors will take oath during the first House meeting on Friday. Delhi L-G VK Saxena has named BJP councillor Satya Sharma as pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor. She will administer the oath to other councillors. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Mayoral Poll.

