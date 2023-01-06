live

MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi To Get New Mayor Today; Newly-Elected Councillors To Take Oath

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi will get its new mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house today after civic polls were held on December 4, 2022.

Updated: January 6, 2023 7:44 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi will get its new mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house today after civic polls were held on December 4. The newly-elected councillors will take oath during the first House meeting on Friday. Delhi L-G VK Saxena has named BJP councillor Satya Sharma as pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor. She will administer the oath to other councillors. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Delhi MCD Mayoral Poll. 

Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: In a separate letter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also wrote to the MCD Commissioner directing him to desist from taking any further action in regard to swearing-in of the ‘illegal nominees’.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena over the unconstitutional” manner in which 10 aldermen were nominated to the MCD by bypassing the Delhi government, saying this was a complete departure from the settled practice. Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election. Ten aldermen were nominated to the MCD ahead mayoral poll.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayor Poll LIVE: The AAP has nominated Mukesh Goyal as the leader of the house in the MCD. Satya Sharma was the mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation before all the civic bodies were merged in the national capital.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi will get its new mayor today after civic polls were held on December 4. BJP councillor Satya Sharma has been named by Delhi LG VK Saxena as pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor.

    “The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi under section 77 of the Act is further pleased to nominate Satya Sharma to preside over the meeting for the election of the Mayor. She will be administered oath/affirmation as per section 32 of the Act, by Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate, New Delhi. The other councillors will be administered oath/affirmation by the Presiding Officer,” said a notification from the L-G Secretariat.

