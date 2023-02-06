Top Recommended Stories

  • Will Approach Court Supreme For Time-Bound Mayor Election in Delhi, Says AAP’s Atishi | Highlights
Updated: February 6, 2023 5:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Delhi Mayoral Election Update: After two failed attempts, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday held elections for mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members. However, the third attempt failed as well as protests erupted after a major change in rules that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed will favour the BJP, which recently lost control of the civic body after 15 years.  Following the ruckus, the chair adjourned the House until the next date.

While AAP has announced Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate, BJP has fielded Reha Gupta. The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.  The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP). Besides the mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD’s standing committee are also slated to be elected during the municipal House. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Delhi Mayoral elections.

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for statying with us.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayoral Election LIVE: Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video alleging that BJP councillors created ruckus which apparantly stalled the polls. “It is clearly visible that AAP councilors are sitting quietly but BJP councilors are deliberately creating ruckus”, AAP tweeted.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayoral Election LIVE: AAP will move Supreme Court today itself so that mayoral elections can be held in a “court-monitored manner”, said Party leader Atishi.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayoral Election LIVE Updates: AAP leaders addressing the media after mayor elections called off for 3rd time

  • 1:08 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayoral Election LIVE Updates: They (BJP) instigated us to create ruckus in the house, says Atishi (AAP).

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayoral Election LIVE Updates: Aam Aadmi Party to move Supreme Court over delay in polls

  • 12:52 PM IST

  • 12:14 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayoral Election LIVE Updates: Mayoral election called off for third after massive ruckus.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayor Election LIVE Updates: Ruckus erupts in House amid polls. Presiding officer says tainted members can’t vote

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Mayor Election LIVE Updates: Those facing graft charges can’t vote, says presiding officer.

Published Date: February 6, 2023 8:59 AM IST

Updated Date: February 6, 2023 5:01 PM IST

