Home

News

Delhi

Will Approach Court Supreme For Time-Bound Mayor Election in Delhi, Says AAP’s Atishi | Highlights

live

Will Approach Court Supreme For Time-Bound Mayor Election in Delhi, Says AAP’s Atishi | Highlights

Delhi Mayoral Election Update: While AAP has announced Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate, BJP has fielded Reha Gupta.

Delhi MCD Mayor Election LIVE

Delhi Mayoral Election Update: After two failed attempts, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday held elections for mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members. However, the third attempt failed as well as protests erupted after a major change in rules that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed will favour the BJP, which recently lost control of the civic body after 15 years. Following the ruckus, the chair adjourned the House until the next date.

While AAP has announced Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate, BJP has fielded Reha Gupta. The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP). Besides the mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD’s standing committee are also slated to be elected during the municipal House. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Delhi Mayoral elections.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.