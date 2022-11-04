Delhi MCD Polls on Dec 4: Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Effect | Full Guidelines Here

Delhi MCD Election 2022: SEC Vijay Dev said a total of 68 returning officers would be deployed at polling booths and more than 2000 sector magistrates will be on duty.

Delhi MCD Polls Latest Update: Amid full-fledged poll campaigns by various political parties, the State Election Commission NCT of Delhi announced the MCD polls date on Friday and said the Delhi MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.

Addressing a press conference, SEC Vijay Dev said the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force from Friday itself. He further added that a total of 68 returning officers would be at polling booths and more than 2000 sector magistrates on duty.

Giving full schedule, the EC said notification will be issued on November 7, last date filing nomination will be held on November 14 and scrutiny on November 16. However, the withdrawal of nomination will be held on November 19.

He further added that the voting will be done by Electronic Voting Machines like last time, and loudspeakers will be banned from 10 PM to 6 AM. The Election Commission this time said the cap on candidate expenditure on campaigns has been increased from Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

As part of the campaigning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) are putting all their efforts. IN this MCD polls, Delhi will be a war zone for both of them to gain dominance in the Municipal Corporation elections.

The BJP recently launched the “Har Ghar Sampark” campaign in the national capital to reach out to a maximum number of people ahead of the elections. In this campaign, party members distributed BJP flags among people and also telling them about the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with poll campaigns, various parties are also reforming their strategies and selecting candidates for the polls. The Delhi Congress till now has received around 1,000 applications for seeking party tickets for the polls.

Delhi MCD polls were earlier scheduled for April but later deferred hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The MCD election was called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.