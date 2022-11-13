live

Delhi MCD Polls 2022 Live Updates: AAP Releases Second List Of 117 Candidates | Full Details Here

Delhi civic polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.

he 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will go to polls on December 4. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Delhi Civic Polls 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of 117 candidates yesterday for the upcoming civic polls in Delhi on December 4. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its first candidate list for the 2022 MCD election and fielded a total of 232 members. The party said the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later.

The Delhi MCD Election 2022 is mainly a three-way war between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janta Party, and the Congress. Delhi civic polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on Delhi MCD polls.

