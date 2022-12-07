3 Possible Reasons Why BJP Lost Delhi MCD Polls to AAP Even After Ruling For 15 Years

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Many leaders in the BJP believe that while the civic polls are no indication of the party’s future in the union territory, howver, a majority of them said the party cadre was demotivated and booth management collapsed on the day of polling.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared, the AAP won the majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104. The Congress managed to win just nine wards. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, however, has put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Having ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 15 consecutive years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the civic body polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which many feel, could have easily won the MCD polls.

Many leaders in the BJP believe that while the civic polls are no indication of the party’s future in the union territory, a majority of them agreed that the party cadre was demotivated and booth management collapsed on the day of polling.

Some of the leaders in the party also said that many panna pramukhs or panch parmeshwars on booths did not perform their duty and no one went door-to-door distributing slips, let alone bring voters to polling booths.

Why BJP Lost Delhi MCD Polls to AAP: Check 3 Possible Reasons

Faulty Ticket Distribution to Candidates

Speaking to News18, some senior leaders in the BJP said poor ticket distribution is one of the prime reasons for the close contest. Even some of the senior leaders said the ticket distribution was done without proper consultation with the members of parliament.

Poor Booth Management

Some of the senior BJP leaders felt that there was no one from the party to distribute the slips, with names of the voters and the booths they will vote from, in several wards across the national capital. On the other hand, they felt the AAP cadre came to their houses to distribute the slips.

Lack of Proper Leadership

Many party leaders believed that there was lack of leadership in the BJP for Delhi MCD election. With many power centres and groups active at every level, they said there was no one cohesive authority that could command loyalty from the cadre.

What Delhi MCD Poll Defeat Means For BJP

Even as the MCD polls are no indication of how the party would perform in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, losing municipal polls in Delhi may still become a matter of concern for the BJP top brass.