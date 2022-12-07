Delhi MCD Results 2022: Kejriwal Says Need Blessings of PM Modi, Cooperation From All to Improve City

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Latest Updates: After the counting of votes concluded, the AAP emerged victorious in the MCD elections by winning 134 seats. The BJP on the other hand won just 104 wards, Congress 9 and Independent 3 in total.

Having ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 15 consecutive years, the BJP finally lost the civic body polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Elections to the 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. A total of 1,349 candidates contested the elections, the first since three civic bodies were unified earlier this year. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48, and Congress finished third with 30.

After scripting a landslide victory, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought for PM’s blessing to make Delhi better and urged BJP and Congress to work together with his party.

Addressing party workers after the win, Kejriwal said, “I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation.”

Kejriwal also said he will do the developmental work for the people who did not vote for him. He also congratulated the voters of Delhi for the AAP win saying, “I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change.”

The victory in MCD elections happens to be the maiden win for Kejriwal’s party and Kejriwal said this is the fourth victory for the party in the city in nearly eight years.