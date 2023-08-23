Home

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Tunnelling Works For 82 Km Long Project Nears Completion, Only 2% Work Remains For Anand Vihar-Vaishali Section

Only 2% of the work remains for the Anand Vihar to Vaishali section in Ghaziabad. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 30,274 crore and is set to open in March 2025.

New Delhi: The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had recently completed tunnelling works in Meerut for the Regional Rapid Transit System project and now the entire civil construction works for tunnelling are expected to be completed within a month. The project will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, with majority of the corridor being elevated. According to a report in Hindustan Times, officials associated with the development said that only 2% of the work remains for the Anand Vihar to Vaishali section in Ghaziabad. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 30,274 crore and is set to open in March 2025.

The majority of the RRTS corridor is elevated for 70km, with 12km of underground section near Anand Vihar in Delhi (5.5km from New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, with one station at Anand Vihar) and six kilometres in Meerut, with three stations at Bhainsali, Meerut (central) and Begum Pul, as per the report in the publication.

Boasting a length of over 82 km, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is a high-speed rail project that will reduce the travel time between the two cities from the current two hours to below an hour.

“The underground civil construction of tunnelling work in Meerut is complete, and the remaining tunnelling work in Delhi is likely to be completed in another month,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC’s chief PRO told HT.

Delhi – Meerut RRTS Route Information

Length : 82.15 km

: 82.15 km Type : Elevated & Underground

: Elevated & Underground Depots : Duhai Depot, Modipuram Depot & Stabling Lines at Jangpura

: Duhai Depot, Modipuram Depot & Stabling Lines at Jangpura Number of Stations : 22

: 22 Stations Names : Nizamuddin / Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai (EPE), Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begum Pul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram

: Nizamuddin / Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai (EPE), Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begum Pul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram Stations with MRTS metro-only services (8): Partapur, Rithani, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli and Meerut North

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: 10 Key features

Alstom India is manufacturing the trainsets at the company’s factory at Savli in Gujarat under the ‘Make in India’ initiative

The trains will have a design speed of 180 km per hour. However, they will be operated at 160 km per hour. The average speed will be 100 km per hour

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project has an estimated budget of over Rs 30,000 crore

The trains will move through both elevated and underground corridors

Around 30 trains will ply the route at a frequency of around 10 minutes

The rapid rail line will be integrated with the Meerut Metro line with around eight metro-specific stations.

The trains will have an aerodynamic shape with a long nose-like shape at the front to help with high speed

The trains will have 4-6 coaches, based on the requirement. Each train will have one premium and one women’s only coach, while the remaining will be standard coaches

The trains will have 2×2 transverse cushioned seating and facilities like Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), automatically-controlled ambient lighting system, and Wi-fi, to name a few

The trains will run on Automatic Train Operation (ATO) to prevent accidents, save energy and exercise stopping accuracy.

The entire corridor of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is expected to be over by 2025, of which the 17-km priority corridor connecting Sahibabad to Duhai is expected to be commissioned within a few weeks. To adhere to the timeline, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has formally started trial runs on around a 1.5 km-long stretch from December 23, 2022.

RRTS tunnels have a diameter of 6.5 metres which is highly optimised as compared to global benchmarks of tunnels for a similar design speed of 180 Kmph with wider and higher rolling stock.

