Home

News

Delhi Metro: 26-Year-Old Doctor Collapses In Train, Dies Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station

Delhi Metro: 26-Year-Old Doctor Collapses In Train, Dies Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station

A 26-year-old doctor collapsed in a Delhi Metro and then later passed away, probably due to heart complications, near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station.

Delhi Metro (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Heart attacks have become extremely common and in the last one year, there have been a great increase in the cases, across the country. In an unfortunate incident, a 26-year-old doctor who travelling in Delhi Metro from Ballabgarh to Kashmere Gate ISBT, collapsed in the train and then passed away, because of a possible heart attack or heart-related complications. The accident happened near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station.

Trending Now

Doctor Collapses And Dies In Delhi Metro

As mentioned earlier, a 26-year-old doctor had collapsed and passed away in a metro train in Delhi while travelling to Kashmere Gate ISBT from Ballabgarh. The officials said that the man had fallen in the train after which he was given CPR by another passenger. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all necessary steps were taken as per protocol and the victim was also taken to Moolchand, which was the nearest hospital. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital.

You may like to read

In a statement, DMRC said, “The station controller immediately sent the passenger to Moolchand Hospital at 6 PM where he was declared brought dead. He was accompanied by a colleague and a customer facilitation agent from Delhi Metro.” Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying, “A medical emergency was reported at 5:54 PM. The station controller promptly reached the platform and the unconscious passenger was evacuated with assistance from security staff and passengers.”

Who Was The Victim?

The 26-year-old doctor, who lost his life in the Delhi Metro, was a resident of the Nuh district of Haryana and his name was Mayank Garg. Mayank was studying MBBS from Wardha in Maharashtra and was going to Panchkula for an exam.

In another accident reported recently in Mumbai Metro, a labourer, Dhananjay Choha died after falling from a metro girder; the accident took place near Thane RTO, at the construction site of Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro Line. Even though the labourer was wearing a harness and safety belt, the accident still happened and he lost his life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.