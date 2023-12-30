ATTENTION Delhi-NCR: EXIT From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station NOT Allowed From 9PM On Dec 31st; Check DMRC Advisory

To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards.

New Delhi: As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on 31st December. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Metro services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will NOT be allowed from 9PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till departure of last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro station. pic.twitter.com/xOzlbxBkXt — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2023

