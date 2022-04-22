New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a statement asking all commuters to follow the guidelines issued by the government. Earlier, owing to the spike in the covid cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government made the wearing of masks mandatory and also brought back the penalty for not using them.Also Read - 3 Injured in Major Fire at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/ cover etc),” said the metro authority. Also Read - Delhiites To Cough Up Rs 500 For Not Wearing Mask, Govt Issues Order | Read Here

“As part of the continued measures for containing Covid-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises,” it added. Also Read - Two Injured as Security Guard Opens Fire Outside Delhi's Rohini Court to Stop Scuffle

Delhiites To Cough Up Rs 500 For Not Wearing Mask

The Delhi government on Friday made the wearing of a mask mandatory and brought back the penalty for not using it. According to the order issued by the government, Delhiites will now have to cough up Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public areas. However, no fine will be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Delhi Covid Tally

Delhi on Thursday reported a slight decline in fresh coronavirus cases and the positivity rate dipped, according to data updated by the state health department. The city-state saw 965 fresh infections, 635 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

The active case tally in state currently is at 2,970, while the positivity rate stood at 4.71%.