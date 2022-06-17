New Delhi: Citing security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday shut three gates at two stations. “All gates of ITO Metro Station are closed, while two gates at Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station have shut down their shutters”, the DMRC said in a tweet. This comes after several students along with the members of All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest over the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and demanded its rollback. Holding placards, the students raised slogans against the government and sat in between the old Delhi Police headquarters and the Gate No 5 of the ITO Delhi Metro Station.Also Read - Video: Agnipath Protesters Set Train on Fire, Vandalise Stalls at Secunderabad Railway Station

All gates of ITO Metro Station are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet had approved the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’. About 46,000 of them will be recruited this year.

However, the scheme, termed as a historic and transformative measure by the government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India.