New Delhi: The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro has developed a technical snag and hence is not functioning with full efficiency. In fact, the train on the Noida-Dwarka route has been redirected to Noida instead of its journey towards Delhi.Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Fresh Cases Rise to 405, Marginally Higher Than Friday, No Death For Second Day

Also, the air-conditioners are not functioning properly, as reported by the colleague of the author who is stuck in a Metro Train on the Noida-Dwarka route. Also Read - How To Spend 48 Hours in Delhi: A Complete Line-Up

#DelhiMetro Blue Line Noida- Dwarka services have been halted due to technical glitch.#DMRC @OfficialDMRC need updates — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) June 6, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Metro To Start Services On Phase-III Sections For UPSC Candidates From 6 AM on Sunday

According to the information received from the colleague, the Blue Line is facing malfunctioning due to an emergency evacuation on one of the trains at the Yamuna Bank Station. The main line seems clear but long delays are expected.

Train services between Yamuna Bank & Indraprastha station of Blue Line were affected from 06.35 PM to 8:00 PM today to undertake repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object(bird) hitting OHE/pantograph of train. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 6, 2022

There was a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

No Blue Line metro track is stuck due to technical difficulties.