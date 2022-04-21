New Delhi: Delhiites on Thursday morning faced a harrowing tome as there was a delay in services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Taking to Twitter, DMRC informed commuters about the delay but did not reveal the reason behind it. “Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted. For the unversed, the Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka.Also Read - Attention Delhi Metro Commuters! Trains on This Blue Line Section Will be Unavailable for Few Hours Today

Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 21, 2022

Many commuters took to social media to narrate their ordeal. They share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains. A large number of people, mainly office-goers, take the metro in the morning to travel to their destinations. Abhay Shukla, a twitter user said, “Office going people stucked in between. This is 2nd time in less than 30 days. Issues in any other lines?”

Check out some other tweets here:-

Office going people stucked in between. This is 2nd time in less than 30 days. Issues in any other lines? pic.twitter.com/HCp9JR10CR — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) April 21, 2022

We already experienced it. Tweet came after the delay happened 😀😀

Kash you are as speed as the metro train — santosh (@kumarsantoshk) April 21, 2022

Dmrc ki vajah s hamari salary cut hoti h dmrc pay krega kya ? Card time s upar ho jaye to charge lga dete h to jab dmrc ki vjh s late ho to us din ka travel free hona chahiye 💡 — Ankit singh 🇮🇳 (@theankitsingh1) April 21, 2022

Earlier last month services were delayed for nearly two hours on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to technical glitch.