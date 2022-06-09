New Delhi: A large number of commuters, mainly office-goers, on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faced hardship early on Thursday as services across the corridor were impacted due to a technical snag. However, all other lines are operating normally, according to an update by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. “Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines.”, official DMRC tweeted informing commuters about the delay. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.Also Read - Delhi Metro Extends Train Timings For Those Going To Watch India-South Africa T-20 Match Today. See Revised Schedule

The DMRC said the train services on Delhi Metro’s Blue line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City) were delayed due damage to the Over Head Electrification wire between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Also Read - Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Affected Due To Technical Snag

“Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted,” the DMRC posted the update on Twitter. Also Read - Delhi Metro To Start Services On Phase-III Sections For UPSC Candidates From 6 AM on Sunday

Blue Line Update There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted. pic.twitter.com/CpIpx5VGPa — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 9, 2022

Huge swarms of crowd were seen at several stations, particularly at Indraprastha metro station. Passengers were also asked to evacuate the train. Many passenger also took to Twitter to share the hardship they experienced soon after the snag was reported.

#DelhiMetro Blue line services have been halted. They have evacuated commuters at Indraprastha. Officials say ‘technical snag’@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/0xg0PddQqb — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) June 9, 2022

@OfficialDMRC Blue Line Metro Service is disturbed today,Thrice in last 30 Days. By when we can get permanent solution. All metro is running to Indraprastha Only. — Ravi ranjan kumar (@ravi12786) June 9, 2022

@OfficialDMRC I would request team to make a strong contingency plan for blue line. Blue line is down. We can even increase the frequency of magenta line which could be helpful for people going to noida. — Amit Chauhan (@amitchauhan2022) June 9, 2022

This is the second technical snag reported within a week.

Delhi Metro extends last train timings for commuters to watch India-South Africa T-20 match today

To facilitate the spectators during the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled for Thursday, June 9 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be running extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. It is to be noted that the stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).