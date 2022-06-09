New Delhi: A large number of commuters, mainly office-goers, on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faced hardship early on Thursday as services across the corridor were impacted due to a technical snag. However, all other lines are operating normally, according to an update by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. “Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines.”, official DMRC tweeted informing commuters about the delay. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.Also Read - Delhi Metro Extends Train Timings For Those Going To Watch India-South Africa T-20 Match Today. See Revised Schedule
The DMRC said the train services on Delhi Metro’s Blue line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City) were delayed due damage to the Over Head Electrification wire between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Also Read - Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Affected Due To Technical Snag
“Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted,” the DMRC posted the update on Twitter. Also Read - Delhi Metro To Start Services On Phase-III Sections For UPSC Candidates From 6 AM on Sunday
Huge swarms of crowd were seen at several stations, particularly at Indraprastha metro station. Passengers were also asked to evacuate the train. Many passenger also took to Twitter to share the hardship they experienced soon after the snag was reported.
This is the second technical snag reported within a week.
Delhi Metro extends last train timings for commuters to watch India-South Africa T-20 match today
To facilitate the spectators during the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled for Thursday, June 9 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).
In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be running extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. It is to be noted that the stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).