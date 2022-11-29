Delhi Metro Blue line Services Disrupted Between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City, Vaishali
Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines.
New Delhi: Services have been delayed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Tusday afternoon, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Twitter. The DMRC wrote, “Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines.”
More details awiated
