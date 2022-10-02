New Delhi: The Blue line services of Delhi Metro will be disrupted for the first half of Sunday (October 2) due to maintenance work on a section of the corridor, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. The operations on the Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station will remain shut today due to maintenance work.Also Read - Delhi Metro Services On Noida-Dwarka Line To Not Work Till 2 PM On October 2

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City (NEC)/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations from the start of revenue services till 2 PM, officials said.

“During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops — regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop,” the statement said.

Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period, it said.

Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali will remain available as per routine Sunday timetable during this period, the DMRC said.