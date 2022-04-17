New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made an announcement for Sunday (April 17) that metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will not be available in the initial few hours on Sunday due to planned maintenance work on the segment. The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations of the corridor.Also Read - Delhi Metro Services to be Unavailable on Sunday Till 7 AM on Blue Line | Here’s Why

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Metro services will be available between Noida Electronic City/Vaishali-Rajiv Chowk, and Karol Bagh- Dwarka Sec-21, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, it said. In the rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e, from Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh to Dwarka Sec-21, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period.

The DMRC stated, “To undertake scheduled track maintenance work on Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on morning of 17th April 2022 (Sunday) will remain suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh from the start of revenue services till 07.00 AM.” It added, “Hence, Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan will remain closed till resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 7:00 AM.”

Read Delhi Metro’s Full Statement here:

To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the *morning of 17th April 2022 (Sunday)* will be briefly regulated as per the following plan:-