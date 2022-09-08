New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will be providing bus service for those visiting India Gate and Central Vista from September 9 onwards. As many as six buses will be operated on the route and will be available for the visitors from 5 pm and the last pick up will continue till 9 pm. This facility will be available initially for a week. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said that the visitors will be able to board the buses from Bhairon Road. “Electric buses will be deployed at the pickup point of Bhairon Road to pick up the visitors and drop them at gate No 1 of the National Stadium C Hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed by walk,” DMRC tweeted.Also Read - Kartavya Path Inauguration: Check Which Routes To Avoid Today in Delhi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate ‘Central Vista’ in the National Capital today, the ceremony will witness huge participation, particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements for the convenience of the public and general traffic has been diverted from the following roads from 6 PM to 9 PM.

In order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi District, the following road will be diverted from C-Hexagon; Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, and Copernicus Marg.

Other than these, the following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy volumes of traffic during the period; W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Claridge Hotel, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, and Akbar Road.