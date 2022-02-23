Delhi Metro Latest News Today: The commuters daily travelling on Delhi Metro will now get a prior alert when the next station on the route of the train journey is their destination. They can get the alert using the Delhi Metro’s newly revamped mobile application, officials of the DMRC told news agency PTI.Also Read - Metro Operations at THESE Stations On Yellow Line To Be Curtailed On Sunday Due To Maintenance Work

While launching the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's revamped website and mobile app on Wednesday, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said the urban transporter is planning to integrate its digital platforms with "e-commerce in a big way" to allow commuters to get services in the course of their journey. "In next 2-3 years, we think this is likely to go on a next level," he said.

After launching the new version of the DMRC website and mobile app, he said, using the newly-upgraded website, anyone can get real-time information on their planned journey route, including as to whether if there is any snag or interruption on the route ahead, and will even suggest an alternative route.

The upgraded website is “among the world’s most feature-rich and advanced” interactive digital platforms on metro railway, the DMRC claimed.

Some of the features are only available on the website, and some only on the app, a senior official told PTI.

What DMRC Mobile App offers? The officials said that the DMRC Mobile App also provides users with a function to find the nearest metro station from any location by simply switching on the GPS location on their mobile phones and using this feature on the app. “They can also see the direction via Google Map to the station from the user’s current GPS location,” the officials said.

Apart from this, the passengers using the new app, while making their journey on the metro network will be alerted prior to reaching the destination station via push notifications on the mobile phone.

“So, let’s see if a passenger boards a train at Rajiv Chowk and bound for Dwarka station. So, the passenger will get a notification after the train leaves the station, just preceding the destination station, and people can alerted beforehand,” the official said.

The upgraded DMRC website also displays the service status of every line on a real m-time basis by showing appropriate colour codes and text to indicate normal or partial service (green for normal service, and amber for partial service). The passengers can view the reasons for any partial service on a line by checking the ‘Line Updates’ tab, the DMRC said in a statement.

Notably, the DMRC for the first time has integrated its website and the mobile application which will ensure faster updates and flow of information on both platforms.