Going For Movie Or Interview? You Can Now 'Rent A Locker' At Delhi Metro Stations To Store Bags At Rs 20/Hour

Using 'Momentum 2.0', which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS phones, a commuter can rent a 'smart box' (digi-locker) at any of the 50 stations on Lines 1-7 and the Airport Line, on the go.

New Delhi: Going for a movie or an interview and want to safely keep your handbag or cameras for few hours at some place? well, Delhi Metro commuters can do that now by renting digital lockers at 50 of its stations through a new mobile app launched on Wednesday. All one needs to do is download the app ‘Momentum 2.0’ and select “rent a locker”; this will lead to a page where one can select from 50 stations to store their luggage. The app was a joint initiative between DMRC and AutoPe Payment Solutions.

The Delhi Metro is the first mass transport provider in the country to introduce such unique facilities for commuters. Currently, commuters can book a locker for one to six hours, starting at Rs 20/hour. The lockers are available in three sizes — small, medium and large — and charges vary based on size. So far, no penalties have been introduced for people who surpass the six-hour limit.

The cutting-edge mobile application which seeks to enhance experience of metro riders beyond travelling has taken a year-and-a-half in the making, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to expand the ‘virtual stores’ and ‘digi-lockers’ facilities to majority of its stations by June 2024.

The app — ‘Momentum 2.0’ — also allows commuters to do online purchasing from listed e-commerce companies through ‘virtual stores’ located at 20 metro stations, send a courier via a smart box (digi-locker) and buy QR code-based tickets. The cutting-edge mobile application which seeks to enhance experience of metro riders beyond travelling has taken a year-and-a-half in the making, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to expand the ‘virtual stores’ and ‘digi-lockers’ facilities to majority of its stations by June 2024.

Metro stations where digi locker service is available

These ‘smart boxes’ have been installed in a grid format and each station has a set of 83-90 digital lockers, with a console at the centre.

These stations include, Rajiv Chowk, Millennium City Centre Gurgaon, Dwarka Sector 10, Supreme Court, Pul Bangash, Netaji Subhash Place, Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Noida City Centre, Anand Vihar, Tughlakabad, Sarita Vihar, Moolchand and IP Extension.

How to rent a locker

For renting a digi-locker, a user will have to go to the interface of the app, which shows the option of ‘rent-a-locker’, and once it is pressed, it asks the user to select a metro station, date, time, and duration of renting in number of hours, and locker size – small (Rs 20 per hour), medium (Rs 30 per hour) or large (Rs 40 per hour), and the available time slots.

After payment, a PIN number will be generated which will be displayed on the app interface, and which is valid for both drop and pick-up of a package.

For dropping a package, a user will have to choose the ‘drop package’ tab from the home page of the console, and then after entering the authorised PIN, the digi-locker will open automatically, without any manual intervention.

There is no physical lock or key in this system, it is all a digital platform-driven system.

Other uses of ‘Momentum 2.0’ App

NOTE: The app can also be used to buy QR Metro tickets, shop at virtual stores, and pay utility bills such as electricity, gas, mobile, DTH, and FASTag.

For using the courier service, a user can choose the service from the app, and mention the address where a courier needs to be sent and then choose the station where it is being deposited.

The courier will then by picked by the partner courier agency, so a user won’t have to go to a post office or a courier agency, and the package will be delivered at its destination. “the future plan is to have a hyperlocal courier delivery, wherein a courier can be picked up by the recipient from a metro station only on the dame day when it is delivered,” DMRC official said.

The app also offers option to buy QR code-based tickets for all metro lines, including the Airport Line, eliminating the need of multiple apps in turn enhancing user experience, the DMRC said.

In addition, a Delhi Metro smart card’s recharging as well as transaction details of the card can also be seen in the app. There is also an option for commuters to give standing instructions in the app for ‘auto top-up’ in case the balance falls below a minimum defined value, it said.

At a metro station, the app also provides station-related information, along with details of location of facilities, gates, lifts, escalators, platforms and first and last train timings. As the time of arrival is based on the destination, a bike or cab can be made ready to receive a passenger at the exact time in the designated area, officials said.

Food outlets or ATMs can also be located with the app. Also, it offers information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at metro stations, they said.

