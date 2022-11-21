Delhi Metro To Halt Services Of THIS Line Today. Check Details Here

Taking the Delhi metro? This DMRC line will suspend services on Tuesday, November 22. Check details here.

Delhi: Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on November 22 to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said on Monday. The Grey Line spans a little over five kilometres between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

To undertake speed trials on Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed & overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available b/w Dwarka & Dhansa Bus Stand for 1 hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm on 22.11.2022 (Tuesday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 21, 2022



“To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm tomorrow,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers are kindly advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.