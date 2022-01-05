New Delhi: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that Delhi metro will be running with a 100 per cent seating capacity, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that no standing passengers will be allowed inside the train till further notice. “Public Service Announcement, in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice,” DMRC tweeted this morning.Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa Resumes Flights From India to Switzerland, Germany From Jan 10 | Check Full Flight Schedule Here

Public Service Announcement In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 5, 2022

Also Read - Haryana Omicron: Govt Issues Fresh Restrictions, Allows Offices to Operate at 50 Per Cent Capacity

To avoid crowding at stations, the Delhi government has decided to operate metros and buses at full capacity. However, commuters need to wear masks and follow proper social distancing while traveling. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Weekend Curfew Amid Omicron Cases, Bans Public Gatherings | Full Guidelines Here

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, however, asserted that no lockdown was being imposed in the national capital. Citing the rise in positivity rate, the city government also directed all private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve at least 40 percent of their total bed capacity for coronavirus patients.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 PM on Friday and will be in place till 5 AM on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. The city Tuesday recorded 382 omicron cases while there were 351 cases a day earlier. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.