Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Metro Introduces QR Code-Based Paper Tickets For Passengers: Here’s How To Use

Delhi Metro Introduces QR Code-Based Paper Tickets For Passengers: Here’s How To Use

With this facility, the passengers will now be able to use the QR Code based paper tickets apart from the tokens.

Delhi Metro said it has upgraded its automatic fare collection gates and token/customer care counters to support the QR based paper ticketing system.

Delhi Metro Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for passengers of the Delhi Metro. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday introduced QR code-based paper tickets for their travel. With this facility, the passengers will now be able to use the QR Code based paper tickets apart from the tokens.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro said it has upgraded its automatic fare collection gates and token/customer care counters to support the QR-based paper ticketing system. For a long time now, the Delhi Metro has been conducting trials of the QR ticketing system.

You may like to read

How to use QR ticket at stations:

Passengers will be able to enter from the station where the QR based Paper Ticket (non-refundable) has been issued.

In case of failure in revenue services, refund of QR based Paper ticket will be granted by implementing Incident Fare Mode as per laid down procedure.

The DMRC said the passengers will be able to enter within 60 minutes from the time of issuance of QR based Paper Ticket.

If a passenger fails to enter the system through the QR based Paper ticket within 60 minutes of the issuance time of QR based Paper Ticket, the same will get invalid.

At present, QR based Paper Ticket will be issued station–wise only, i.e., from one station to another station.

If a passenger wants to exit from any station beyond the destination station, the AFC gates will not open using the QR based Paper Ticket.

Any Phone image/copy of QR based Paper ticket and passengers with such image/copy shall be treated as without valid ticket and shall be dealt as per existing Business Rules of DMRC.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.