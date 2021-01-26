New Delhi: In view of the Republic Day celebrations and the farmers tractor parade in the national capital region, the Delhi metro on Tuesday announced a new set of guidelines to help commuters travel at ease. Also Read - Delhi Metro Update & Traffic Advisory: Entry/Exit Gates of Lal Quila Metro Station Shut, NH-24 Opens | Check Details

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) in its latest set of security guidelines stated that entry and exit of all stations on green line are closed. Earlier only entry to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station, Nangloi was closed and exit was permitted.

It has also announced that entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station and Indraprastha metro station have been closed too. Meanwhile, Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed.

Earlier, the DMRC has also made arrangements to shut the parking facility at all the metro stations till 2 PM on January 26.

The announcement came soon after groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city. According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.