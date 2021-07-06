New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched India’s first FASTag/UPI based cashless parking facility at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Issuing a statement, the DMRC said that for the very first time in the country, a FASTag/UPI based cashless parking facility has been launched at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station by Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC. Also Read - Long Queues Seen Outside Delhi Metro Stations. Here's Why

The DMRC said as part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative, dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto, taxi and e-rickshaws were also inaugurated at the station, the statement said.

Giving further updates, the DMRC stated that the cashless parking facility located at Gate No. 6 of the Kashmere Gate station can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers. The entry/exit and payment of 4-wheelers can also be done through the FASTag.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launches first FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking & a multi-model integration facility at Kashmere Gate metro station pic.twitter.com/AEVuZR2XPD — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Notably, at this metro station, the parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, which will reduce the time for entry and payment. Only the vehicles with FASTag will be allowed to park in this facility.

The DMRC said that the payment can also be made through DMRC/NCMC cards in the time to come. Moreover, the DMRC is also planning to set up similar systems at more of its parking facilities across Delhi-NCR.