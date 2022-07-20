Delhi Metro Latest News: The daily commuters who are regularly travelling on Magenta Line in Delhi Metro, take note. The DMRC in a tweet on Wednesday said the train services on Magenta Line are being delayed for technical reason. Notably, the delay is being witnessed between Jasola Vihar and Shaheen Bagh from Botanical Garden. However, the DMRC said the services are normal on all other lines.Also Read - Delhi Metro's Blue Line Hit After Suspected Cable Theft; Restoration Work to be Done Tonight