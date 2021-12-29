Delhi Metro Latest News Today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday made big announcement for the daily commuters and said there will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. The DMRC further added that the Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket metro Stations will remain closed during this period.Also Read - Delhi Metros, Bus Stands Turning Into 'Omicron Hotspot'? Photos of Long Queues Surface Amid Rising Cases

“There will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line tomorrow (Thursday), from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket Stations will remain closed during this period,” the DMRC said in a statement. Also Read - Mini Lockdown Imposed in Delhi: Check Kejriwal Govt’s Latest Guidelines For Bars, Restaurants

Public Service Announcement There will be no service between Green Park & Qutab Minar on Yellow Line tomorrow (Thursday), from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre planned maintenance work. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket Stations will remain closed during this period. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2021

Also Read - Delhi Puts New Rules For Flyers, Foreign Returnees

However, the feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period, the DMRC added in the notification.

“Feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period,” it said.

In the wake of the rising Omicron cases, the DMRC on Tuesday had said that Delhi Metro trains will run with only 50 per cent seating capacity with no provision for standing for commuters. The move from the DMRC came in view of the latest restrictions imposed by DDMA authorities due to rise in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared a ‘yellow alert’ under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

It must be noted that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

“The entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now,” the DMRC had said.

Notably, the DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19, and successively extended by the city government. Services had run partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services then from June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.