Delhi Metro Latest News Today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said the Metro train services will continue to run as per schedule. However, the parking facilities will not be available from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day 2022.Also Read - Is Ola Planning to Launch Electric Car On Independence Day? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Drops Big Hint

“Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day,” the DMRC said in a notification. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: These 5 Countries Share Their Independence Day With India On August 15

For Independence Day 2022, Delhi Police had on Thursday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day. Also Read - Avoid Large Gatherings: Centre Asks States To Follow Guidelines As Covid Cases Rise Ahead Of Independence Day

Eight roads – Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover – will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for commercial and transport vehicles from Friday 10 pm till 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, it said.

Buses bound for Kauria Pul or Red Fort or the Old Delhi railway station will operate via the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn, it said.