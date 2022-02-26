Delhi Metro Latest Update: The services of Delhi Metro on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available in the initial few hours on Sunday, the DMRC said in a tweet. The suspension of the services is mainly due to planned maintenance work on the segment. The commuters must note that the affected section on the Yellow Line will be between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations.Also Read - Delhi Metro: Commuters to Get Prior Alert on Phone About Next Destination | Here’s How

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, train services on the morning of 27th February 2022 (Sunday) will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM," the DMRC said in a series of tweets.

However, the DMRC said that the Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi Metro stations will remain closed. “Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line,” it added.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. As the metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line, the passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line.

In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate, and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable during this period, the DMRC said.