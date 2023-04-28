Home

News

Delhi

DCW Issues Notice to DMRC, Seeks Action After Video Of Man Masturbating In Delhi Metro Goes Viral

DCW Issues Notice to DMRC, Seeks Action After Video Of Man Masturbating In Delhi Metro Goes Viral

Delhi Metro Latest Viral News Today: In the viral video, which seems to be recorded by a commuter in Delhi Metro, a man was seen watching something on his phone and masturbating on the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro: DCW chief Chief Swati Maliwal said she is issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action against this shameful act.

Delhi Metro Latest News: Delhi Women’s Commission Chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro authorities after a video of a man masturbating inside the metro went viral on social media. In the purported video, a man is seen sitting and masturbating inside Delhi Metro while people around him seemed extremely uncomfortable.

She termed the incident ‘sickening’ and demanded strictest action against the culprit. “Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act,” she tweeted.

You may like to read

Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 28, 2023

In the viral video, which seems to be recorded by a commuter in Delhi Metro, a man was seen watching something on his phone and masturbating on the Delhi Metro while other passengers near him are seen extremely uncomfortable and moving away.

In the same video, a man was seen sitting a couple of seats away, completely ignoring the man’s actions. “Why people around don’t do anything about it!!” said a user on Twitter.

“How did people not say anything? Did he have a bomb or something? If it was me and my family, trust me my fam would have beaten that guy so bad and probably broken his pvt part and we’d expect some award from govt,” said another user. A third person added, “There is no shame left.”

However, this is not the first time that such a video has gone viral. A few days ago, a video of a woman wearing a miniskirt and travelling in the Delhi Metro went viral. The video clip created a protest online and many questioned her bold clothing sense, while others netizens said that she is inspired by fashion influencer Uorfi Javed.

Later, she broke the silence on the matter and said she is not dressing like this for publicity and that she has been travelling in this manner for many months now. Furthermore, she said she does not care what others think of her.

After that video went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement and urged the regular commuters to follow “social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society”.

The DMRC in a tweet said, “Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.