Delhi Metro Latest News: The DMRC on Friday issued a statement and said that the metro services will resume as per regular weekend schedule from Saturday. However, due to the Beating Retreat ceremony on Saturday, there have been minor changes in services on the Yellow Line.

"In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of Covid in NCT Delhi, the metro services on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) will again resume as per routine weekend timetable on all Lines, starting 29 January, 2022," Delhi Metro said in a statement.

However, the metro services will not be available at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations of Yellow Line from 2 PM to 6.30 PM on Saturday. During this time, passengers will be allowed to interchange from Yellow Line to Violet Line at Central Secretariat Metro Station. Normal services will be restored at these stations after 6.30 PM.

It must be noted that the regular services are starting from Saturday with 100% seating capacity and without any passenger standing inside the train, as per the travel guidelines.

On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered lifting of weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city, besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

These decisions were made at a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. A final call to reopen schools will be taken in the next meeting.

Delhi on Thursday logged 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases as compared to 7,498 cases reported a day earlier. The positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent from 10.59 per cent on Wednesday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.