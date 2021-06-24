Delhi Metro Latest News: Days after it was reported in the media that the long queues were witnessed outside metro stations across the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday issued a statement saying it is primarily because of regulated entry for passengers inside the metro trains. The DNMRC also stated that as per the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Also Read - Delta Variant: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Highly Effective Against New Variant of Coronavirus

"In recent days, long queues have been observed outside metro stations as the entry is regulated due to restrictions on the number of passengers to be allowed inside the trains. As per current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted & no standing is allowed," the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC also stated that the long queues are caused as single entry points only are permitted at most of the Metro stations as in a mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside the system once entry is permitted.

In recent days, long queues have been observed outside metro stations as entry is regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train. As per current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted & no standing is allowed: DMRC pic.twitter.com/Qewjo9DoYb — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

“The DMRC is running 5100 train trips every day. This was the same frequency at which Metro was operating during the normal pre-Covid times. The Metro is thus operating and running at its full frequency/capacity but with reduced carrying capacity owing to restrictions,” it said further.

After the lockdown restrictions in Delhi were relaxed and the Delhi Metro was allowed to operate, the long queues were seen at most metro stations across the national capital. Moreover, the Delhi metro is operating only with 50 percent capacity which leads to a huge crowding in front of the metro station entry gates.

The People of Delhi are facing this issue mainly during peak hours of the day, especially where the station is crowded. People can be seen in long lines to catch the metro and their time is also wasted.