BREAKING NEWS: Delhi Metro Update! This Metro Station Gate No 2 To Remain Closed Till Evening Ahead Of Farmers Protest

Delhi Metro Latest Update

New Delhi: The Farmers Protest is being organised today, on February 13, 2024 with almost 200 farmer unions marching to the national capital from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Due to the protest, Section 144 has been imposed in parts of Haryana and the whole of Delhi; the state governments have also issued traffic advisories. A travel advisory has also been issued by Delhi’s IGI Airport but despite these alerts, there are heavy traffic jams on the roads in Delhi today and a lot of people are choosing public transport over their own vehicles, to beat the traffic. In case you are also planning to use the Delhi Metro, there is an update for you regarding the same..

Delhi Metro: Gate No 2 Of This Metro Station Closed Till Evening

As mentioned earlier, there has been an update regarding Delhi Metro, ahead of the Farmers Protest. In case you are planning to use the public transport to beat the hours-long traffic jams, please note that the Gate Number 2 of the Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed till evening today because of the Farmers Protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Gate 2 of the Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed till evening. Security has been deployed at several places in Delhi, ahead of the farmers’ call of ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Delhi. pic.twitter.com/6Q4lYW29xj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

