Delhi Metro Latest Update: Central Secretariat Station’s Gate No. 1 Closed For Commuters. Here’s Why

Delhi Metro Latest Update: The gate will be closed till the maintenance work is carried out, a senior DMRC official said.

Delhi Metro Latest Update: The DMRC officials on Thursday said the Central Secretariat Metro Station’s gate no. 1 has been temporarily closed for maintenance work. The station is located in the heart of national capital and is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line.

“Service Update Entry/exit from Gate No 1 at Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from 10/02/2023 (Friday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 2 & 5 for entry/exit,” the DMRC tweeted.

The gate will be closed till the maintenance work is carried out, a senior official said.

