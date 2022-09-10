Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations will not ply tomorrow morning, September 11 (Sunday). As per DMRC, due to pre-planned maintenance work the services between the said stations will remain halted for almost about an hour tomorrow. DMRC “Service Update. Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday).”Also Read - Serum Institute of India Duped of Rs 1 Crore as Fraudsters Ask For Money Transfer in CEO Adar Poonawalla's Name

Service Update Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September, 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 10, 2022



In another tweet Delhi metro informed that trains will be available from Qutub Minar for going towards Samaypur Badli during this period. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur.

No further information regarding other corridors has been updated yet. As per the last announcement, metro servoces will run as usual on all other corridors. Keep a check on their official twitter handle for any update on metro services.