Delhi Metro Latest News: The DMRC on Saturday issued a fresh advisory and said to undertake the interlinking work of Overhead Equipment (OHE) on the Pink Line between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, the train services during this period will be regulated.

The DMRC stated that the train services during these days on Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section.

"Due to OHE interlinking work on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, Metro services will NOT be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I & Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations. Also, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed in this period," it said.

Further, the DMRC added that the first and last train timings from the modified terminal stations for this period (Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) will remain unchanged during this period.

However, the announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period. Normal train services on Pink Line will be resumed as per the present practice from 16th July 2021 onwards.