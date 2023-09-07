Delhi Metro Latest Update For G20 Summit: Boarding, Deboarding At Supreme Court Metro Station Closed; Check Details

Supreme Court Metro Station is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan -- the venue of the mega summit.

Delhi Metro Latest Update For G20 Summit (Image: @HardeepSPuri)

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that from September 8-10, train services will begin at 4 am. The DMRC has also said that boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed at the Supreme Court metro station on September 9 and 10 in view of the mega event.

In a late-night update, the DMRC added that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except Supreme Court Metro Station where boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

Supreme Court Metro Station is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan — the venue of the mega summit. However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry or exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in the New Delhi district on September 9 and 10 to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations, the DMRC said.

Parking at all Metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual except for three Metro stations falling in the New Delhi district. Parking at these three stations namely, Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 4 am of September 8 till 12 PM of September 11

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate the movement of the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9-10 at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

In view of this prestigious G-20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi Metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in the smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumours.

For regular updates regarding Metro services, passengers are advised to follow DMRC’s official social media handles @officialDMRC on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram including the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ App and website www.delhimetrorail.com. Passengers are also advised to use the ‘DMRC Travel’ App for instant booking of QR tickets for travel in Metro eliminating the need to go to ticket counters/stand in queue.

