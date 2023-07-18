Delhi Metro Latest Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed on July 19, 2023 for civil renovation work. “Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

Service Update

Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work.

Passengers can use Gate No 7 for entry/exit.

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 18, 2023