Delhi Metro Latest Update: Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Shut Tomorrow, Here’s Why
Delhi Metro Latest News Today: Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work, the DMRC said in a tweet.
Delhi Metro Latest Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed on July 19, 2023 for civil renovation work. “Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work,” the DMRC said in a tweet.
Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work.
Passengers can use Gate No 7 for entry/exit.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 18, 2023
