Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi
  • Delhi Metro Latest Update: Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Shut Tomorrow, Here’s Why

Delhi Metro Latest Update: Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Shut Tomorrow, Here’s Why

Delhi Metro Latest News Today: Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work, the DMRC said in a tweet.

Updated: July 18, 2023 5:13 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

delhi metro
Delhi Metro Latest Update: Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Shut Tomorrow, Here’s Why

Delhi Metro Latest Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed on July 19, 2023 for civil renovation work.  “Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

Also Read:

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.