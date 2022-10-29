Delhi Metro Latest Update: Keeping in mind the ‘Run for Unity’ event, the DMRC on Saturday said the Delhi Metro timing has been modified on October 31 and added that the metro rail services will begin at 4 AM on October 31 to facilitate people participating in the ‘Run for Unity’ event.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Delhi Metro's Last Train to Run at 10 PM Today

'Run for Unity' is held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31- also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

"To facilitate the participants for 'Run for Unity' on October 31 (Monday), the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all lines. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 AM," the DMRC said.

The DMRC further added that after 6 AM , metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.