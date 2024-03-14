Home

Good News Delhiites! PM Modi Inaugurates Two Additional Corridors Of Delhi Metro Phase IV, Check Details

PM Modi has inaugurated two new additional corridors of the Phase IV of Delhi Metro, in a special event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here's all you need to know...

PM Modi inaugurates corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV

New Delhi: The national capital New Delhi can be the central place of India which connects every city; it is also one of the most populated cities of the country. The Delhiites are always on the go and one problem that all of them face, is the infamous Delhi Traffic. To beat the traffic woes, a lot of people prefer using public transport and the most common and popular option is Delhi Metro. If you are a Delhiite and use the services of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), this is a good update for you. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated two additional corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV today, in a special event at the JLN Stadium. Here’s all you need to know…

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 during a programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. The Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Modi has greenlit the expansion of the Delhi Metro with the approval of two new corridors under Phase-IV of the project on Wednesday, in a significant move aimed at bolstering the public transportation infrastructure in the national capital.

Delhi Metro Phase IV: New Corridors

According to a press release, the two approved corridors, namely the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and the Inderlok to Indraprastha lines, are expected to play a pivotal role in improving Metro connectivity across various parts of Delhi. The project’s total cost is estimated at Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Government of India, the Government of Delhi, and international funding agencies. These corridors, spanning a combined length of 20.762 kilometers, aim to provide seamless connectivity to commuters across different parts of the city.

The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor, stretching over 8.385 kilometers, will be entirely elevated and will encompass eight stations. Meanwhile, the Inderlok to Indraprastha corridor, covering 12.377 kilometers, will comprise 11.349 kilometers of underground lines and 1.028 kilometers of elevated lines, housing a total of 10 stations. One of the highlights of the Inderlok to Indraprastha line is its enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana.

Benefits Of New Corridors To Delhiites

Commuters from these areas will benefit from direct access to central and east Delhi, thanks to seamless interchange facilities with other Metro lines, including the Green, Red, Yellow, Airport, Magenta, Violet, Pink, and Blue Lines. These corridors will also witness the establishment of eight new interchange stations, strategically located at key junctures such as Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli, and Saket G Block. These interchange stations are expected to significantly improve interconnectivity among all operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.

The pre-bid activities and tender documents preparation has already been started by the DMRC and according to the plan, the construction of these two additional corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV are expected to be completed by March, 2026.

(Inputs from ANI)

