Delhi Metro Latest Update: Yamuna Bank Metro Station Temporarily Closed as Yamuna Water Level Rises

Delhi Metro Latest Update: Taking to Twitter, the DMRC however said the interchange facility is available and services on Blue Line are running normally.

Earlier, DMRC announced that the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible.

Delhi Metro Latest Update: Taking preventive measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on Thursday in view of rising water levels of Yamuna River. Taking to Twitter, the DMRC however said the interchange facility is available and services on Blue Line are running normally.

“Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, the interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” DMRC said in a tweet.

Station Update Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

Approach Road to Yamuna Bank Metro Station Closed

The development comes hours after DMRC announced that the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible.

“Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. However, an interchange facility is available,” DMRC had earlier said.

Days after the incessant rains in the national capital, the water level in Yamuna River has gone up and crossed the danger mark as it reached 208.46 metres, affecting low-lying nearby areas.

The water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 208.46 meters at 7 AM on Thursday.

MCD Issues Advisory

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday issued an advisory for some of the cremation grounds near the Yamuna River due to rising water levels following incessant rainfall.

Traffic Movement Affected in Several Areas

Traffic on the GT Karnal Road in the national capital was thrown out of gear as the Yamuna waters breached the warning mark while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi was flooded.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The officials have advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly.

As per official inputs, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won’t be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.

The officials further said no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover and also between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

