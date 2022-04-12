Delhi Metro Latest Update: With an objective to enhance X-Ray baggage Scanning System (X-BIS System) at security frisking points of metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said it started implementing highly advanced and state-of-the-art baggage scanners at various metro stations. The new scanning system has been installed at several stations where the luggage can be thoroughly checked. Moreover, it will be easier for the passengers to keep and lift their luggage and the time in scanning will also be reduced.Also Read - Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Introduces Advanced Baggage Scanners at Stations. All You Need to Know

As per a report by Financial Express, the conveyor belt of the new system is faster than the earlier ones, which allows goods to pass through it quickly and takes less time for scanning. Also Read - Vikas Kumar Appointed MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

However, the DMRC said that it is implementing the new scanning system at metro stations in a phased manner and soon they will be installed at all the stations. Also Read - DMRC Employee Travels 254 Metro Stations in Just 16 Hours, Enters Guinness World Record

Here are the Salient features of X-BIS System:

As per reports, these advanced scanners are capable of handling up to 550 bags per hour, up from 350 bags per hour previously.

The speed of the conveyor belts of these scanners has been increased from 18 cm per second to 30 cm per second.

During the scanning, the large-screen monitors with high-resolution images will enable quick and accurate detection of any explosives, weapons threats, or other threats.

Moreover, the baggage inspection will be able to penetrate steel plates up to 35 mm thick with X-rays.

According to reports, the X-BIS system will be upgraded to include a manually adjustable and extendable inclined conveyor belt system that will be lowered when loading baggage and raised at the output.

The commuters must note that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has so far replaced the old X-ray system at metro stations like Kashmiri Gate, AIIMS, Rajouri G arden, HUDA City Centre, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Noida Sector-18 and Palam.