Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Metro Launches DMRC TRAVEL App: Commuters Can Buy Tickets on Smartphone

Delhi Metro Launches DMRC TRAVEL App: Commuters Can Buy Tickets on Smartphone

The app also provides an option to view the purchased tickets in the "view transaction" menu, allowing you to access and manage your tickets as needed.

The 'DMRC TRAVEL' App will be available for download on the android platform.

Delhi Metro Latest Update: For the convenience of the commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ for generating hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network.

‘DMRC TRAVEL’ – with this new mobile app, daily commuters can now purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters/vending machines or stand in queues.

You may like to read

With this new app, commuters can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute.

Payment For QR Tickets

The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and wallets, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users. Passengers can choose their preferred payment option and easily complete the transaction within the app itself.

In addition, this app also has other passenger-centric features like a travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. The app also shows route information from origin to destination including interchange stations. One can view transaction history, and rebook tickets for the same origin-destination and return journey.

The ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ App will be available for download on the android platform which will be followed by the IOS platform soon, allowing a wide range of users to experience the convenience of mobile QR ticketing.

Passengers are encouraged to download the app from their respective app stores and explore the features and benefits it offers.

‘DMRC TRAVEL’ App to Enhance Commuting Experience

With the introduction of the ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ App, DMRC aims to enhance the overall commuting experience of passengers by providing a modern and user-friendly ticketing solution. This initiative aligns with DMRC’s commitment to leveraging technology for the comfortable commute of its valued passengers.

After the successful payment, the app will generate a mobile QR ticket. Present this QR ticket at the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gate for entry and exit during your journey.

The app also provides an option to view the purchased tickets in the “view transaction” menu, allowing you to access and manage your tickets as needed.

With inputs from ANI

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.