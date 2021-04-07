Delhi: In the wake of night curfew imposed in Delhi due to the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases, Delhi Metro authorities have released a statement regarding rules for travelling during the curfew imposed. As per news reports, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC has said, “In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel.” Also Read - Delhi Registers 5,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Government Imposes Night Curfew Till April 30

The statement further added, “DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach there destination by 10 pm as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per govt order till 30th April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier”. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: No Restrictions on Passengers Going To/From Airports or Railway Stations. Details Here

Who Fall Under Essential Category?

The following categories of individuals are exempted from the Delhi night curfew restrictions: Also Read - Delhi Metro, DTC Buses To Run Within Stipulated Time For Essential Services During Night Curfew

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted. Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, upon the production of a valid ID card

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services are exempted.

Any person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I-Card.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.

The Delhi Government has established the new rules and the night curfew was implemented from Tuesday night. The curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am every day till 30 April.

What Delhi Health Minister Said

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation here and keeping a “close watch” on it. Interacting with reporters, he also said over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi till date. Jain’s remarks on the pandemic situation came hours after the Delhi government imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Who Needs E-Pass?

The following persons will require an E-Pass for the Delhi night curfew:

Shops dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment.

Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.

Print & Electronic Media.

Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Private security services.

Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Production units or services, which require a continuous process.

Persons who are going for Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the Delhi health department, Delhi had recorded 3,548 fresh cases on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096.

“The positivity rate yesterday was 5.54 per cent, and around 65,000 tests were conducted. Orders were issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for COVID positive cases,” Jain told reporters.

So far this year, there has been only one day when the positivity rate had been more than 5 per cent, he said. “The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5 per cent-mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious,” Jain said.

He said the trend is being monitored, and the Delhi government is “fully aware”. Meanwhile on vaccination front, Jain said, a record 87,673 people were vaccinated on Monday. Also, 73 per cent people have received vaccine at Delhi government hospitals, he added. Over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, out of which around 27 per cent got shots in private facilities and 73 per cent people received jabs at government hospitals.

Besides, the health minister informed that 33 hospitals under the Delhi government will have round-the-clock vaccination facility and added that the city government was hopeful that the central government will take cognizance of the chief minister’s proposal to roll out the vaccine to all. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines, Jain said.

“The important point is that only registered people can go to vaccination centres from 9 AM to 3 PM. Post 3 PM, people can avail the walk-in facility. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines as of now,” he said. People going for vaccination fall in the category of people who have been exempted from the curfew restrictions, as per a government order.

(With inputs from agencies)