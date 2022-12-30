Delhi Metro New Year Restrictions: No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Station After 9PM on Dec 31. Deets Here

The Metro Department has requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don’t have to face trouble due to changes in schedule.

New Delhi: In order to ease overcrowding on December 31 i.e. New Year’s Eve, people would not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards, stated Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday. However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station. The Metro Department has requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don’t have to face trouble due to changes in schedule.

Delhi Traffic Police has also imposed many restrictions on New Year’s Eve. Under which it has been decided to stop the entry of all types of vehicles in Connaught Place after 8 pm.

In the restrictions, the motorists have been advised not to enter Connaught Place beyond Mandi House Round About, Bengali Market Round About, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road- Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg- Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, GPO New Delhi.

Moreover, no vehicle will be allowed in inner, middle and outer circle of Connaught Place except those that are carrying valid passes, said the advisory.