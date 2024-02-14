Home

Delhi Metro Operations Affected Due To Farmers Protest Today? Here’s All You Need To Know

It is the second day of the Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest. Will there be restrictions at the Delhi Metro like yesterday? Here's all you need to know..

Delhi Metro Update

New Delhi: The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest has now resumed on the second day and the protesting farmers are sure to continue this march till all their demands are not agreed to, by the Central Government; their main demand is the enactment of the law for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. To maintain law and order during the protest, several restrictions have been imposed both at the borders and within the states of Punjab, Haryana and especially New Delhi. On the first day of protest, restrictions were announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Amid the traffic advisories, security restrictions and imposition of Sector 144, are there restrictions and an update for the Delhi Metro, for today, Valentine’s Day? Here’s all you need to know…

Delhi Metro Latest News – Restrictions Due To Farmers Protest Today?

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced a service update for yesterday, February 13, 2024 because of the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March. A question in the minds of the Delhites is whether there are restrictions at Delhi Metro for today also or not. For your information, till now, there has been no update by the Delhi Metro regarding the shutting down of selected gates or entire metro stations in the national capital. The restrictions imposed yesterday and so for now, the Delhi Metro operations are back to normal with no changes.

Service Update All gates are now open for entry/exit. https://t.co/Nf9f2TiQZ7 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 13, 2024

