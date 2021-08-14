New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced that timing for the first and the last train on the Pink line has been revised for the period between August 16 and September 10. “To integrate the signalling system between recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line, the first and last train services to be effective from the night of 16.08.21 till 10.09.2021 will be as per given below timings,” the DMRC tweeted.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Delhi Metro Announces Parking Timings on August 15 | Read Details

“Revised timings for first and last train services on Pink line to be effective from the night of Aug 16 till Sept 10, first train service from both the ends (Majlis Park &Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 am. Last train service from both ends will start at 10:00 pm,” it further said.

However, on Sundays, services from both ends will continue to commence from 8:00 AM (as is the present practice) but the last train service from both ends will start at 10:00 PM (instead of present 11:00 PM), the Delhi Metro informed.

The normal timings for the first and the last train (i.e. 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM) will resume from September 11, 2021. “Normal first and last train services from 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards,” the DMRC further wrote.

Notably, a small segment of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated earlier this month, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. And, all stations on the line have been opened.