Delhi Metro: Section Of Airport Line To Remain Shut For 2 Hours On Sunday; Check Timings Here

Trains will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the maintenance is underway on the other track.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning of April 30 due to scheduled track maintenance, DMRC informed. The maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section from 5:30 am to 7:30 am.

Trains will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the maintenance is underway on the other track. Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement Friday.

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said.

From Dwarka-21 towards New Delhi:

4:45 AM

5:15 AM

5:45 AM

6:10 AM

6:35 AM

7:00 AM

7:25 AM

From New Delhi towards Dwarka-21:

4:45 AM

5:30 AM

5:55 AM

6:20 AM

6:45 AM

7:10 AM

7:35 AM

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line should be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the statement said.

